Station 32—Palo Cedro Volunteer Fire Company In 2018, the PCVFC responded to—29 structure fires, 65 medical aids, four vehicle fires, 69 vegetation fires, three smoke checks, three pubic assists, 22 traffic accidents and 23 other types of responses for a total of 216 calls. The PCVFC volunteers had a total of over 5,000 hours of their time committed to the community of Palo Cedro.

Due to circumstances beyond their control, the PCVFC has moved the Annual Taco Feed from Oct. 19 to Nov. 2

On Nov. 2, 2019, members of the Palo Cedro Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting their 45th Anniversary of the Annual Taco Feed and Raffle from 4:00 to 7:00 at the fire hall. The event will have a many raffle prizes that were donated by 30 plus local businesses. A couple of grand prizes to be raffled off are— a truck and transfer of limestone rock from Mountain Gate Quarry and a Savage Arms 110 Long Range HTR Rifle .308. (Must be present to win grand prizes, for all other raffle prizes you do not need to be present to win.)

The volunteer company has a taco/enchilada feed each year as a fundraiser and a ‘thank you’ to the community for their continued support. This year will follow tradition with the ‘Annual PCVFD Citizen Support Award’ to be given to the citizen that goes above and beyond to assist the Department in meeting its mission of protecting our community and addressing emergency needs.

The person that they will recognize this year, has played a significant role during the Carr Fire by helping to fill the gaps created by the company’s strained resources and tiring manpower. It will be their honor to bring to light the efforts this citizen made in assisting them to keep our promises to the community.