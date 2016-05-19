Invalid Displayed Gallery

On May 10, 2016, the buildings that once housed the former North Valley Bank, the medical office of Katie Neubert FNP and dentistry office of Dr. Bruce Farrell were demolished to make room for the new larger Rite Aid Pharmacy. The iconic windmill building that last housed Annie’s Styles & Stitches succumb to rubble on May 11.

All current operating businesses are located across the parking lot in the center.

The windmills blades and motor were salvaged by Dorothea Garrett from Millville. On their property they have an arena and have hopes to build a structure in that area to house the windmill blades. Dorothea did not want to see the iconic structure to be destroyed without salvaging something, so they rented a crane and had them removed before it was demolished.

(On a footnote: East Valley Times beginnings started in the Windmill. For a period of time we painstakingly cut and pasted to boards —the old fashion way — on that once upstairs’ windmill floors before computer software made layout easier.)

The above photos were taken by Sal La Russa, Jodi Zaharris and Bruce Farrell and video provided by Dorothea Garrett.

Judy@eastvalleytimes. com