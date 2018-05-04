40,000 Queens and Bee-Licious Lunch @ Jackie Park-Burris Queens, Inc. Palo Cedro

May 19, 2018

10am-2pm

$50

On May 19, 2018, the Shasta Land Trust will be hosting a Wildways fundraising event—40,000 Queens and Bee-Licious Lunch. Hosted by volunteers, all proceeds from ticket sales support Shasta Land Trust’s mission to conserve local land.

A tour will be provided of Jackie Park-Burris Queens, Inc operation— a family-owned commercial queen bee business in Palo Cedro. Jackie is excited to show guests the farm and facilities, where she will share stories about bee culture, honey production, and challenges from diseases and threats to agriculture. Enjoy lunch in a bee-inspired home filled with countless art pieces showcasing bees. Next, travel to an agricultural field to observe work in progress and have a chance to see queen bees. Guests must have no bee allergies or a fear of bees. We welcome teenagers, but please no children.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE