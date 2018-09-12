Board of Supervisors Meeting Sept. 18, 2018—9:00 a.m. 1450 Court St., Suite 308B

Final decision goes before Board of Supervisors-Sept. 18

By Judy La Russa and Tony Baldwin,

On September 10, a group calling themselves Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth conducted a second informative meeting that was open to community members concerned about a rezoning proposal currently being considered by the Shasta County Board of Supervisors. The rezoning is being made possible by a General Plan amendment which has been sent with a positive recommendation from the Shasta County Planning Commission. About 70-80 Palo Cedro residents were in attendance at the Palo Cedro Community Park.

The group shared that the Planning Commission is recommending the rezoning of eight acres in downtown Palo Cedro to high-density, multiple-family housing.

The changes recommended will rezone the property, located just behind Allen & Dahl, to R-25 designation (25 units per acre proposal). The property is currently zoned as commercial. Given the eight-acre property, this means a potential of 200 homes in the development. The Planning Commission is using a demographic average of 2.7 people living in each residence. By their numbers, this could mean 540 residents on those eight acres.

Members of the Responsible Growth group believe that the number of residents is likely to be much higher. Meeting attendees announced “density bonus” incentives are being offered to the property owner, to develop housing for “very low income” residents. These density bonuses would allow 20% higher density, or up to 30 dwellings per acre. Using the Planning Commission’s estimate of 2.7 residents per dwelling (the group believes that number is low, as well) could mean as many as 640 new residents. It was noted that, given Palo Cedro’s current population (estimated at 1325 people, up from the 2010 population of 1269, reported by the Census Bureau), this could result in a population increase of 48% within this one housing development. (Link to the Planning Division Rezoning Amendment)

The well informed, organized group took turns sharing their associations, concerns and investigative information they had uncovered since this proposal was first revealed after being passed by the Planning Commission, largely without being brought to the attention the Palo Cedro community.

One big concern voiced during the evening was the apparent lack of notification to residents about the proposal. A Shasta County Supervisor said to group member Laura Porzio that he was wondering why no one was at the Planning Commission meeting. Porzio replied, “If we had known about this we would have been there, in numbers.” The remark brought several comments of agreement and support from the group.

Sue McGrath shared that after a google map search to locate the closest neighborhoods, she and other group members have approached residents. The group reports that it has not found one person that said they received a letter from the Planning Division of project notification. It was also reported that the businesses in the vicinity including Allen and Dahl, where the project flanks its property were not notified. Representative from the mortuary also expressed that they are very concerned with this proposed project due to cremation burning that would definitely affect those living in a close vicinity. McGrath also mentioned that the public newspaper project notification was printed during the first few days of the Carr Fire, during a troubling period where community members were preoccupied.

Another item of concern was that documents from previous Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors meetings show that Planning Commission staff actually called property owners of identified properties, and explained the tax credit and other incentives available if they would consider development projects made possible by the General Plan and Zoning changes. The group reported that the owner of the property in Palo Cedro, a former Shasta County resident now living in Brookings, Oregon, admitted to having been contacted by Planning Commission staff. The owner also stated he is planning to develop as soon as the changes go into effect.

Other concerns were shared regarding whether the County has adequately explored the impacts of this significant influx of people, to traffic, water usage, wastewater capacity, law enforcement, emergency services (including fire protection), local schools, and more.

Another point which was shared and discussed was that the group believes the Planning Commission has shortcut many normal planning procedures and rules to approve theses variances in response to a tight time deadline the County is under over legal issues. In January of 2018, two local residents brought a lawsuit against Shasta County. The suit filed as “Bowman/Williamson v. Shasta County Board of Supervisors,” alleges the County has failed to properly plan for and meet its obligation to create a “Housing Element” section of its General Plan. This Housing element is required under state law, and its express purpose is to provide zoning for affordable housing in Shasta County.

The group believes this proposal is not objective due to the time pressure the County is under, and that there are more equitable ways to allocate this housing across the county. With the Palo Cedro Rezoning Amendment on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors Sept. 18, 2018 agenda, the Responsible Growth group is planning on being there to speak. The group invites all Palo Cedro residents who agree these changes should be approached in a measured fashion, with more inclusiveness of local residents’ input.

The group invited those assembled to assist in any way possible and shared a website, www.palocedroinfo.com, where concerned citizens can find meeting dates, and background information regarding this issue. The group is also active on Twitter, NextDoor and Facebook social media channels.