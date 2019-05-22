Dear Editor,
American syndicated columnist Jim Hightower says that 15 cents of each of our food dollars go to the farmer. (Jim Hightower at subscriptions@hightower.org.) “The 2018 median farm income for US farm households was MINUS $1,553 which means farmers farmed all year and came out with not only nothing but debt on top of it.” Corporations commodity buyers supply expensive, essentials such as seed, tractors, fertilizers and crop loans.”
I was depressed after reading this letter but more determined to shop locally, spend my dollars directly with farmers for meat, fruits, and veggies. We are blessed to live in such an abundant area where we can access fruit, veggies and meats at our local farmers’ markets. And, having the Duivenvoorden farmers for dairy in Cottonwood.
The National Farmer’s Union and People’s Action at peoplesaction.org are available to assist the consumer to support local farmers. Our food supply is at risk. Corporations are interested in profit over quality. A local farmer has a vested interest in providing quality so that we will return for more. Let us consider keeping some of our food dollars local rather than giving it all to big corporations. 800-Farm-AID hotline and Farmer Resource Network supports family farms in crisis, find access to new markets for farmers and assists transition to sustainable profitable practices and is funded by the star-studded Farm Aid.
We eat every day. We shop regularly for food. Let us choose to make a difference in our local economies and with our neighbors our local farmers.
Susan Bradfield
Palo Cedro