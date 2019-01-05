Click on ad for more info

CALIFORNIA President’s List Hollister – Devin T. Wright

Madera – Lauren J. Garrison Dean’s List Los Angeles – Cory J. Dollarhide

Palo Cedro – Samantha V. Havens

San Diego – Lauren M. West

Turlock – Darren Trainor

LEWISTON, Idaho – Six students from the state of California were named to the 2018 fall semester honor roll at Lewis-Clark State College by earning either President’s List or Dean’s List status.

To qualify for the President’s List students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in level 100 classes or above. The Dean’s List uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749. Overall, the college had 468 students on the President’s List and 482 students on the Dean’s List.

The students from California are listed below with their hometowns and honor.

Lewis-Clark State College is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary. The college was founded at Lewiston State Normal School in 1893 with the primary mission of preparing teachers to serve in the region’s many one-room rural schools. Today, LCSC has an enrollment of nearly 3,700 students from more than 25 stats and 34 countries. LCSC offers 80 four-year degrees and 36 associate degrees in seven academic divisions and two Career Technical Education divisions.

LCSC, which has the lowest tuition among Idaho’s public four-year institutions and last year was named the top school in the nation for serving non-traditional students by Best College Reviews, begins its spring semester on Jan. 14. The admission application deadline is Jan. 8 and those interested in taking classes at LCSC, whether online or on campus, can apply for free at www.lcsc.edu/apply.