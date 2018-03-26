Dear Editor;

I saw there was a march on Churn Creek this morning. A group gathering near the entrance to the Sundial Bridge and march. As I read the signs, I looked at the students who it appeared were outnumbered by four to one by the Viet Nam generation who remember what democracy looks like. It is diverse and noisy. Democracy is the generation of consensus.

The Power of the People IS Stronger Than the people in power. From Everytown for Gun Safety: 96 Americans are killed every day with guns. “I am no longer accepting the things I can not change. I am Changing the things I can not accept.” Angela Davis in a 1960’s protest. A facebook one: “When something is free YOU are the product.”

We have the right and responsibility to discuss and engage with our political structure so that it represents for the people and by the people. May our youth have woken us up and reengaged our generation in whatever the ways and means are that we may offer support.

Susan Bradfield

Palo Cedro

This morning, looking at the national and international numbers, speeches and signs I saw Democracy at work fully functioning. My favorite sings out of ohhhh so many were: