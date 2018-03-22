Dear Editor,

Their plan is shortsighted. It depends on the county paying for 87%+ of the road improvements that the draft EIR calls for… and those improvements are WEAK as described. In fact, they’re ridiculous.

There will be a lot more traffic, particularly at Deschutes and Boyle as our CHILDREN try to get to Foothill High School in the morning and home on the afternoon. That intersection is dangerous as it stands. It already has a higher than average accident rate! Those roads already don’t meet criteria for traffic and safety. If the county hasn’t tackled them already, what makes us think they’ll do it after a development is built?! These master development plans, “let’s go build a subdivision right in the middle of a rural area with no decent access to any services,” don’t work! The only way to make them work is to suburbanize them and add tons of additional roads, amenities, utilities… goodbye rural lifestyle!

This subdivision is positioned perfectly to break the geographic isolation between Palo Cedro and Redding. Urban sprawl, here we come. Bella Vista Water has explicitly stated that they do not have the water to supply this development. The county law enforcement has their hands full as it stands, how will they handle the petty crime that comes along with suburban neighborhoods?

The design of this neighborhood has no provisions to battle wildfires (access or source of water). The five-acre waste treatment plant will discharge treated water in an area that has a known hardpan. The reason Palo Cedro is a desired community is because it’s one of the few remaining legitimately rural communities in the area. More housing on the market (more supply) will cause our existing property values to fall. We need to show up and let the Board of Supervisors know this isn’t what we want for our community.

The developer is asking the county to re-zone several sections of currently “uncategorized” land to allow 1-acre parcels (many of them, far more than the surrounding lands). The other parcels owned by the developer are already zoned how he needs them to be. So we need to stop the re-zoning of those “uncategorized” parcels. At a minimum, we need to demand they are zoned similar to the surrounding parcels, 3 acres +. And we need to demand legitimate road improvements, county services, a water contract that puts the burden of the water shortages on those who own property within the new planned development in perpetuity (not just a couple years, as proposed), and we need better provisions for public safety, including fire and crime.

There is so much more to say.

Kelly Jo Lindblom Angulo

Palo Cedro