On Saturday, March 31, 2018, the Palo Cedro Community Park will host its annual Spring Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. and egg hunt for children walking to 11 years of age beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Parking is limited, and carpooling is recommended— additional parking is available down the street in front of the Old Town shopping center and In & Out.

The committee will be placing 5000 plastic filled eggs in one area, but sectioned off for three different age groups (walking to three, 4 through 7 and 8 through 11) making the older children walk to the furthest area for their hunt. Afterward, a separate Family Golden Egg Hunt will take place for a special prize.

Besides the egg hunts, there will be a visit by the Easter Bunny with photo opportunities, face painting, crafts, and raffles for valuable prizes.

Lunch of hot dogs/chili dogs and Rita’s Frozen Treats will be available to hungry families for purchase.

The park committee will be selling tickets for a one in 300 chance to win a week’s stay on a Silverthorne Resort houseboat. Raffle tickets are $20 apiece. The lucky winner will be announced at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9 during the Honey Bee Festival. For those interested in purchasing houseboat tickets can also contact Kelly at Palo Cedro Feed or call her at 530-524-5333.