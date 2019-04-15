On Saturday, April 20, 2019, the Palo Cedro Community Park will host its annual Spring Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. and egg hunt for children ages walking to 10 years of age beginning at 11:00 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: The event could be canceled subject to the weather. Notification will be posted on their Facebook page.

Parking is limited, and carpooling is recommended— additional parking is available down the street in front of the Old Town shopping center and In & Out.

The committee will be placing 5000 plastic filled eggs in one area but sectioned for three different groups (walking to three, 4 through 7 and 8 through 10), making the older children walk to the furthest area for their hunt. Afterward, the Family Golden Egg hunt will take place at 11:20 a.m.

Besides the egg hunts, there will be a visit by the Easter Bunny with photo opportunities, face painting, crafts, barbecue hot dogs, and raffles for valuable prizes.