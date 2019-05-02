On Saturday, May 11, 2019, Park Cedro Community Park Board members, with the help of community volunteers, will be holding its annual Spring Park Community Clean-Up Day.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the public is welcomed to come help with weed eating, mowing, brush hauling to chipper, tables cleaned, bark rakers, and wood stackers ending clean-up around 2:00 p.m.

Bring yourself and friends along with gloves and tools such as rakes, shovels, weed-whackers, wheelbarrows, and lawn mowers for a rewarding day by volunteering at our lovely community park.

The committee is also looking for someone to mow the field and if anyone has a tractor would be very beneficial.

Drinks and snacks will be provided.

For more information call Ron Marin at 530-515-5803 or email rmarin.rm@gmail.com.