By Judy La Russa

On May 3, 2018, the Palo Cedro Park Board of Directors discussed current projects in their developments. 1) The Emilie Reedy picnic area—concrete pad is complete and picnic tables are being ordered. Completion shall be accomplished within a month. 2) Eagle Scout candidate James Alspach project of fenced area of basketball half court and horseshoe pits—to be finalized within the month. 3) New smaller event pavilion—construction has begun with trenching paving way for Tony Carter of Carter Electric to connect electricity.

After its completion, the Palo Cedro Park 24 x 36-foot pavilion created by Eagle Scout Brandon Oliphant has been in high demand for rental by community members. Board Director Sarah Meyer is currently updating the online park use rental agreement and that will be completed by May 7. Community members can download this form at pcpark.org under Rental Agreement and then email to sarah@sunoaks.com. Funds received from rentals go back to park development.

Board Director and Honey Bee Festival organizer Gail Batdorf reports that festival planning has begun and that vendor applications are ready to be sent out. The 38th Annual Honey Bee Festival will be held September 8 and 9, 2018, at the Bishop Quinn Community Center, 21893 Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro. The festival hours are 8:30 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday and 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Sunday. If any readers are interested in being a vendor can call Gail at (530) 941-1558, or email Board@pcpark.org. Interested entertainment performers can contact Judy@eastvalleytimes.com