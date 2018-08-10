During the Aug. 9, 2018, Palo Cedro Community Park board meeting, two separate residents living in the vicinity of the park came to the meeting sharing their concerns of high vegetation in the park. (On Aug. 8, a fire burned a portion of the park. A juvenile was later arrested with arson.)

During the public comment period, the residents took turns sharing their frightening experiences and asked for more vegetation removal. After listening to their concerns, President Ron Marin told guests that he appreciated them coming to the meeting and said he shared their anxieties. He explained that even with two major mowing’s this season, the weather has developed an exceptional growing period. “Now we will have to address the backfield better. After hearing your concerns, we now have to consider other methods and make adjustments.” Board Treasurer Derrick Pack added, “As we are all volunteers; this is a community park, that we all need to help to pitch in as a community to maintain it.”

In other Palo Cedro Park news, Marin and contributing board members shared these projects:

The new Yaley Pavilion will break ground on Aug. 14 (detailed story coming soon)

Carter Electric will be providing electricity to the Eagle School Shade Structure next Thursday and Friday. The business will be donating their labor to this project.

The Emilie Reedy Memorial area—picnic tables have arrived and waiting to be assembled.

A dead tree located near Shade Structure will go out to bid for removal.

The SCVA Wine/Walk event canceled due to Carr Fire is being rescheduled and considering Oct. 5 as an alternate date. (More information coming)

Additional security cameras at the park were discussed with a couple people looking into pricing and information.

With lack of ticket sales for the houseboat raffle, the board has agreed that too much is going on in the community and decided to discontinue the raffle sales. The board also agreed to return the donated gift from Jones Valley Resort with hopes to consider the raffle idea at later date.

The Board of Directors meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. every 2nd Thursday of the month at the Farm Bureau Office by the Palo Cedro Post Office. The office is located 9444 Deschutes Road, Palo Cedro, CA 96073

Board meetings are open to the Public.