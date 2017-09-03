By Judy La Russa

With temperatures forecast to be at civilized degrees this weekend, the 37th Annual Palo Cedro Honey Bee Festival on September 9th and 10th will be a promising enjoyable venture for all. Sponsored by the Palo Cedro Community Park, the funds raised will go towards the park’s continuing efforts of construction for a place for community members to enjoy.

Being the first year without master organizer Emilie Reedy has been melancholy. But in Emily fashion, she mentored volunteers and new organizer/park board member Gail Batdorf.

Saturday and Sunday will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the Millville Odd Fellow/Rebekah’s Pancake Breakfast for $5 and will continue serving till 10:30 a.m. The events officially start at 8:30 a.m. each day, where festival goers can visit stalls of arts and craft, business, non-profit and information. Some of the mainstay Honey Bee events available are—the Nor Cal Antique Tractor & Engine Club on parade; local entrainment of singing and dancing; the Safari Club Sensory Wildlife on display; and the famous live bee beard demonstration at 11:30.

Children will have plenty to do on both days—visits from Disney Princesses from 11:00 to 1:30; Laser Recon in the gym; dunk tank; baby goats and alpacas; children’s bee hive craft activities and games; and hopefully pony rides (still in the works.)

Again this year, children are invited to come to the event dressed up in bee costume and after the bee beard demonstration will be led by American Honey Bee Queen Maia Jaycox on parade throughout the festival to the stage for introduction. A truly Bee-utiful sight of darling little bubble bees.

Fair-goers will not be leaving hungry for not lack of trying at an array of variety. The food booths will be offering for sale—hamburgers and hot dogs, polish and bratwurst, barbecued corn, chicken on a stick, pulled pork, street tacos, tamales, and paella.

The park committee will be teaming up with Redding Sunrise and Redding East Rotary Clubs members to serve the tasty paella. And, as a perfect complement, they will also be selling cold beer and sangria. This will be a prelude to the Paella Dinner in the Park fundraiser from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 22, with funds going towards the building of an amphitheater. Be sure to buy your pre-sale tickets for this fun event at $25 per person.

For the sweet tooth—kettle corn, custard ice, Italian ice, pie, breads, root beer floats and Dutch cover cobbler with ice cream.

Don’t miss this Palo Cedro entertaining family event from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 and 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.