Cancellation of Housing Element Related Items on 9/11 BOS Agenda (Including Palo Cedro Rezoning Proposal)

The Shasta County Board of Supervisor meeting slated for Sept. 11, 2018, had previously stated that the below items were going to be on the agenda. The public hearings for the General Plan/Zoning Amendments have been rescheduled for September 18, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

General Plan Amendment GPA18-0001/Zoning Amendment ZA18-0002: Amend the Shasta County general plan land use designations and Shasta County Zoning Maps in East Redding on 33.3 acres located east of and adjoining the City of Redding in the northwest quadrant of the State Route 299/Old Oregon Trail interchange to Urban Residential-25 dwelling units per acre (UR(25)) and Multiple-Family Residential-25 dwelling units per acre (R-3-25), respectively. The purpose of this proposal is to bring the County’s General Plan into compliance with State Housing Law and a Stipulation for Judgment by the Shasta County Superior Court.

General Plan Amendment GPA18-0002/Zoning Amendment ZA18-0003: Amend the Shasta County general plan land use designations and Shasta County Zoning Maps in North Redding on 10.2 acres located north and east of the City of Redding immediately north of Charles Drive and George Drive to Urban Residential-25 dwelling units per acre (UR(25)) and Multiple-Family Residential-25 dwelling units per acre (R-3-25), respectively. Also proposed in this area are amendments to the general plan land use designations on 41.7 acres to Urban Residential (UR) and to amend the Zoning Maps on 13.1 and 20 acres to Multiple-Family Residential-10 dwelling units per acre (R-3-10) and Open Space (OS), respectively. The purpose of this proposal is to bring the County’s General Plan into compliance with State Housing Law and a Stipulation for Judgment by the Shasta County Superior Court.

General Plan Amendment GPA18-0003/Zoning Amendment ZA18-0004: Amend the Shasta County general plan land use designations and Shasta County Zoning Maps in Southwest Palo Cedro on 9.8 acres located southwest of the State Highway 44/Deschutes Road intersection to Urban Residential-25 dwelling units per acre (UR(25)) and Multiple-Family Residential-25 dwelling units per acre (R-3-25), respectively. The purpose of this proposal is to bring the County’s General Plan into compliance with State Housing Law and a Stipulation for Judgment by the Shasta County Superior Court.

General Plan Amendment GPA13-03: Submittal of the Draft 2014-2019 Shasta County Housing Element to the State Department of Housing and Community Development for review and comment.

Please contact Kimberly Hunter, Planning Division Manager, at khunter@co.shasta.ca.us or (530) 225-5532 if you have any questions regarding these matters or attend the Board of Supervisors meeting on September 18, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. if you would like to provide input to the Board about these items.