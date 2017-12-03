I would like to extend a hearty Thank You to the group of folk who brought Palo Cedro Country Christmas to fruition. What a heart warming delightful event definitely with the abundantly kind and good natured feel of our Palo Cedro community. I am so appreciative to live here.

As we go forth into the celebration of holy days may we choose to support our local folk with purchases that support local vendors, businesses and people.

Blessings to one and all

Susan Bradfield

Palo Cedro

Second Letter:

The Joys of the Christmas part of the year