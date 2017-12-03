I would like to extend a hearty Thank You to the group of folk who brought Palo Cedro Country Christmas to fruition. What a heart warming delightful event definitely with the abundantly kind and good natured feel of our Palo Cedro community. I am so appreciative to live here.
As we go forth into the celebration of holy days may we choose to support our local folk with purchases that support local vendors, businesses and people.
Blessings to one and all
Susan Bradfield
Palo Cedro
Second Letter:
The Joys of the Christmas part of the year
I wish to extend applause and gratitude to all of the folk (Mostly our guys) who climb ladders (Please be extra safe on them!) and put up all of the wonderful lights and decorations that are appearing all over our community. The little kid in me just goes to delight to see the combinations and twinkles and colors and well you get it. It is a happy feel in this holiday time.
As I speak to holiday time may I just offer a reminder that the box for Toys Ornaments and Trees is located at Hair Country. Toys will be distributed to One Safe Place, Western Service Workers at their local Santa day for less fortunate families and the Mission. North Cow Creek School has once again stepped up to decorate a tree and provide gifts for less fortunate children. Our community is recognized and appreciated for it’s tremendous generosity and caring. Thank you to each and everyone of you who shares with others in what ever however ways and means. A little from us makes a big difference in another’s life in their time of need.
I was still in delight Saturday reviewing and remembering all of the wonder from Friday night including the wonderful Alldrin family music live from Hair Country, the Grinch, the elves, all of the local vendors offering locally made goods, all the businesses that were open and sharing hot chocolate, candy bars candy canes, all sorts of goodies and all of the children in the parades!! OSP, the Mission and Western Service Workers all were present to share with us all that they offer to our broader community. There was the raffle of exquisite dolls supporting OSP and the tractors and Santa at Rite Aid and… so much more that I could not get out to see or leave my station to watch. Palo Cedro Country Christmas was a wonderful home town event once again. Thanks to those who made this happen.
Blessings and well being to one and all Susan B