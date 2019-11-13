On Dec. 6, 2019, the Palo Cedro community will celebrate the arrival of the holiday season with the 25th Palo Cedro Country Christmas Celebration (PCCCC) from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Village Shopping Center in downtown Palo Cedro.

This year’s event will be sponsored by the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce.

During the Christmas Celebration, guests will be able to view antique tractors and fire trucks; take a photo with Santa; explore the kids and family fun area with bounce house, crafts and games; find a unique present at the vendor booths; fill our jolly bellies with food and hot chocolate; warm our chilled toes at the bonfires; and (adults only) enjoy some Holiday cheer at the liquid spirits area.

Again this year, the event will feature the very popular Gingerbread House Contest but have added another great, competitive, fun shindig — the Sleigh Bed Race (should be a hilarious race). Both events are currently seeking contestants. See poster for contact information.

The PCCCC volunteer committee would like to stress to avoid traffic problems and safety for all event attendees to go to the Park and Ride area at Bishop Quinn Catholic Center campus to the west of the shopping center located at 21945 Old 44 Dr, Palo Cedro. Guests will be provided a ride on the enchanting lighted train from Nash’s Ranch. Handicap parking will be available by following the parking attendants.