Palo Cedro Country Christmas Friday, December 7, 2018 5 PM – 8 PM 9350 Deschutes Rd, Palo Cedro

On Friday, December 7, 2018, get ready for lots of good old-fashioned fun at the 24th Annual County Christmas Festival in the Village Shopping Center on Deschutes Road, Palo Cedro. Festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m. with live entertainment; then the lighting of the community Christmas tree; followed by a lighted parade. Santa and his elves will bring up the end of the parade and make their way to Rite Aide for kid visits and photos. Some of the other family fun for all will include a gingerbread house contest.

The Shopping Center merchants will be awaiting your visit to their stores with raffles and a taste of something sweet. Check out the many vendors with crafts and foods, and be sure to patronize the school tables fundraising for their events.