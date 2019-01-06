Click on ad for more info

On March 16, 2019, the Palo Cedro Community Park will host The Celebration of North State Wines fundraiser. The 15th annual event will be from 5:30-10:00 p.m. at Mercy Oaks Banquet Room, 100 Mercy Oaks Drive.

The schedule of events will begin at 5:30 p.m. with lovely local wine tasting per complimentary wine glass, masses of yummy catered hors D’oeuvres served, toe-tapping live music, gorgeous baskets for silent auction bidding, wine store options, and raffle tickets for amazing Power Hour prize purchases. At 6:30 p.m. the Power Hour prize winners will start to be announced, and at 7:45 dessert will be served while the silent auction bidding closes. At 8:00 the live auction will start with raffle tickets drawn and silent auction baskets awards. But the evening does not have to be over. Those wishing to stay and continue to have fun can dance with the band till they close at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person, or a group of eight people can purchase a table for $440 (discount of $5 per ticket), or $700 for sponsor table of eight (advertising, wine vouchers, and power hour tickets) can be purchased online at: www.TheCelebrationOfNorthstateWine.com; or at these locations—Tri-Counties Bank-Palo Cedro; Palo Cedro Feed; Shasta.com-Redding and Shasta Creations -Redding.

For more information, visit www.pcpark.org or call (530) 547-2727

About Palo Cedro Community Park

Their vision is to improve the community through the creation and operation of a community park. The Palo Cedro Community Park is located on Cedro Lane between Old 44 Drive and Deschutes Road. Gates are open from dawn to dusk and the grounds are currently being managed and developed by an all-volunteer board of directors as well as volunteer citizens from our community.

The park provides value to the Palo Cedro community by: