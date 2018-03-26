Beginning April 5th, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. community members will find a weekly Thursday farmers’ market available to them at the Palo Cedro Community Hall, 22037 Old 44 Drive, Palo Cedro, one block east of Deschutes.

The Palo Cedro Community Guild (formerly Millville Grange) decided to make their community hall available to local farmers, artists, as well as non-profit organizations with a message to share. Tablespaces are $10 weekly, and $5 for non-profit information tables and participating Palo Cedro Guild member. Insurance will be provided, but vendors will need a resale certificate from California Board of Equalization. http://www.cdtfa.ca.gov/services/#Register-Renewals

The name Palo Cedro 50 Mile Market implies that most products are grown or made within Shasta County or no further than 50 miles away. In addition to the local bounty, you will find singer/songwriter musical performers, speakers, and demonstrations. There are still plenty of spaces for this indoor/outdoor market.

For updated information go to the Guild’s Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/PaloCedroCommunityGuild/

The Guild meets the 4th Wednesday of every month 6:30 pm at the Palo Cedro Guild Community Hall, 22037 Old 44 Drive, Palo Cedro. All are welcome to become involved in our community events and endeavors. Guild Membership is $35 the first year then $30 for continued yearly membership.