Plan to indulge your sweet tooth on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Palo Cedro Community Guild Ice Cream Social from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Guild members will be serving up cones, sundaes, banana splits and root beer floats. Cost is $1.00 per scoop.

The Guild is located at 22037 Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro. Doors to the ice cream event open at 1:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Palo Cedro Community Guild.