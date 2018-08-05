Plan to indulge your sweet tooth on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at the Palo Cedro Community Guild Ice Cream Social from 1:00—5:00 p.m. Guild members will be serving up cones, sundaes, banana splits and root beer floats. Cost is $1.00 per scoop.

Spend a hot August afternoon indulging in ice cream and conversation with neighbors, friends and First Responders. FREE Ice Cream for first responders and active duty military. Cash donations accepted to benefit local fire departments.

The Guild is located at 22037 Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro. Doors to the ice cream event open at 1:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Palo Cedro Community Guild.