The Palo Cedro Community Guild (formerly the Millville Grange) will hold its annual Turkey Dinner this Saturday, November 11 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Cost is only $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10 for slow-roasted turkey with all the trimmings. All the funds raised at this event will go toward scholarships for local seniors. Last year the guild awarded four $500 scholarships. The Palo Cedro Community Hall is located at 22037 Old Forty-four Drive. Call 547-3788 for more information.