On Sept. 10, 2018, the Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth group will be holding their second Townhall Meeting, 6:00 p.m. at the Palo Cedro Community Park on Cedro Lane.

The group will be discussing a Call to Action regarding the Palo Cedro Rezoning Project, which is an item on the Board of Supervisors meeting agenda slated for the next day, Tuesday, Sept 11 at 9:00 a.m. The committee askes for the community to attend, as they need support to help defeat the rezoning of commercial land to residential/high density (low-income) housing.

The Board of Supervisors Chamber is located at 1450 Court Street in Redding.