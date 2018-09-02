From the Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth

On Sept. 11, 2018, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors will be voting on the Planning Commissions Proposal to REZONE 8 acres in downtown Palo Cedro, from commercial to high density, multi-family, housing. The impact of this housing has not been well planned by the County, and property owners were not notified by the County. This would allow up to 200 units, classified as “very low income” housing. WE NEED YOUR HELP, Please help the community by signing the attached letter and sending it to the Shasta County Board of Supervisors ASAP, urging the Board to vote NO on this proposal.

NOTE: Even if you are not a resident of Palo Cedro, you are a “Friend” of our community. We all need to stand together to prevent these sorts of knee-jerk proposals – someday, we may be able to help by being a “Friend” of your community! Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth is just that. . . .Please help us by having your voice heard as we all work together to make sure our community grows according to our general plan, with reasonable and sustainable planning efforts. WE REALLY NEED YOUR HELP!!!! PLEASE SIGN AND SEND!

Thank you so much from the PALO CEDRO CITIZENS FOR RESPONSIBLE GROWTH

Link for fillable PDF document. Using this will allow you some options:

1. You can fill it out (with comments if you’d like to add them) and submit it electronically if you have an electronic signature capability.

2. You can fill it out then print and sign, and scan (for emailing,)

3. You can print and fill it manually for snail-mail.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS CONTACT INFO.:

Email: District 1 – David Kehoe: dkehoe@co.shasta.ca.us

District 2 – Leonard Moty: lmoty@co.shasta.caus

District 3 – Mary Rickert: mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us

District 4 – Steve Morgan: swmorgan@co.shasta.ca.us

District 5 – Les Baugh: lbaugh@co.shasta.ca.us Supervisors’ Group Email Inbox: shastacountybos@co.shasta.ca. us

Clerk of the Board: clerkoftheboard@co.shasta.ca. us

You can mail your letter to your supervisor (or call him or her to speak to them about this) at: 1450 Court St., Suite 308B Redding, CA 96001-1673 Phone: (530) 225-5557