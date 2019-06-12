On June 11, 2019, Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce board member Kelly Lindblom provided a presentation to the Shasta County Board of Supervisors (BOS) regarding the Envision Palo Cedro Initiative.

Lindblom shared that Palo Cedro is facing development pressures with proposed projects like Tierra Robles subdivision and the 24-hour convenience store and the local Chamber group wanted to form a proactive organization that seeks strategy for a growing community. Lindblom said, “Population in California is growing, and development is imminent. We must be proactive by forming a strategy. We need a grassroots community involved vision that has a regulatory framework to support it. The Palo Cedro area lacks a specific policy and/or regulatory framework to define and we need to protect our values.”

Envision Palo Cedro has constructed a survey for community members, please take the time to give your input. Survey Link

Lindblom shared that in February, the steering committee met for three hours brainstorming a strategy. Now they would like to see community input.

Link for complete BOS presentation by Lindblom

All Board of Supervisors expressed support. Department of Resource Management Director Paul Hellman shared that he was willing to help the organization be successful.

The Envision Palo Cedro organization has slated a community meeting to discuss the future for Palo Cedro, 11:00 am., June 14 at Junction School Elementary, Rm. 1. Please RSVP on the Envision Palo Cedro Facebook if you plan are coming. Come to the meeting to share your input on how you would like to see Palo Cedro grow. Let’s form a plan.