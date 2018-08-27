On Jan. 22, 2018, Legal Services of Northern California and The Public Interest Law Project jointly filed a lawsuit (Bowman v. Shasta County) after Shasta County had failed to fulfill a number of critical housing program commitments from 2009-2014 Housing Element and to complete the General Plan update. The County and Attorneys for the Petitioners and Plaintiffs immediately entered into negotiations and reached a settlement agreement—the County is required to prepare an initial study to determine the environmental effects of the proposed projects.

As required by state law, the draft 2014-2019 Housing Element update identifies residential sites adequate to accommodate a variety of housing types for all income levels; analyzes governmental and non-governmental constraints to housing maintenance, improvement, and development; addresses conservation and improvement of the condition of the existing affordable housing stock; and outlines policies to promote housing opportunities for all persons.

The Planning Division has prepared an initial study in accordance with Government Section 65759 and determined that the project would not have a significant effect on the environment. Below are the proposed area projects:

Area 1—East Redding—299E and Old Oregon Trail Parcels Map (sites 1 through 6) The sites consist of approximately 48 acres currently designated Commercial (C) and Suburban Residential (SR) in the General Plan, and zoned Community Commercial (C-2), Commercial Light Industrial (C-M), and Interim Residential (IR). Area 1 in its entirety would be designated UR(25) and would be rezoned to R-3-25 on 33.3 acres, and Open Space on 14.6 acres. Full Environmental Assessment Link

The sites consist of approximately 48 acres currently designated Commercial (C) and Suburban Residential (SR) in the General Plan, and zoned Community Commercial (C-2), Commercial Light Industrial (C-M), and Interim Residential (IR). Area 1 in its entirety would be designated UR(25) and would be rezoned to R-3-25 on 33.3 acres, and Open Space on 14.6 acres. Full Environmental Assessment Link Area 2—North Redding—Old Oasis Road, west of Interstate 5 south of unincorporated Shasta County Parcel Map (sites 7 through 10) consists of approximately 52 acres currently designated Suburban Residential (SR) in the General Plan, and zoned Interim Residential (IR) and Designated Floodway (F-1). Area 2 would be designated UR(25) and rezoned to R-3-25 on 10.2 acres; designated UR on 41.7 acres and rezoned as follows: R-3-10 on 13.1 acres; and Open Space (OS) on 20 acres; the Designated Floodway (F-1) portion would be unchanged. Full Environmental Assessment Link

consists of approximately 52 acres currently designated Suburban Residential (SR) in the General Plan, and zoned Interim Residential (IR) and Designated Floodway (F-1). Area 2 would be designated UR(25) and rezoned to R-3-25 on 10.2 acres; designated UR on 41.7 acres and rezoned as follows: R-3-10 on 13.1 acres; and Open Space (OS) on 20 acres; the Designated Floodway (F-1) portion would be unchanged. Full Environmental Assessment Link Area 3—Southwest Palo Cedro—Gilbert Drive (sites 11 and 12) Map consists of 9.8 acres currently designated Commercial (C) in the General Plan and zoned Community Commercial (C-2). Area 3 in its entirety would be designated UR(25) and would be rezoned to R-3-25 on 8 acres, and Open Space on 1.8 acres. Full Environmental Assessment Link

consists of 9.8 acres currently designated Commercial (C) in the General Plan and zoned Community Commercial (C-2). Area 3 in its entirety would be designated UR(25) and would be rezoned to R-3-25 on 8 acres, and Open Space on 1.8 acres. Full Environmental Assessment Link Area 4— Southwest Cottonwood Parcel—(site 13) Map consists of approximately 13 acres currently designated Urban Residential – 8 dwelling units per acre (UR(8)) and zoned Planned Development (PD). Area 4 would be designated UR(25) and rezoned to R-3-25 on 10 acres; designated and zoned Open Space on 1.6 acres, and designated Commercial (C) and rezoned to Community Commercial (C-2) on 1.4 acres. Full Environmental Assessment Link

During Aug. 23, 2018, Planning Commission meeting, approximately 150 Cottonwood community members attended bringing in a petition with 1000 signatures in protest. The commission passed the Area 1, 2 and 3 and Area 4—Cottonwood rejected. The Planning Commission staff has the recommendation to the Board of Supervisors to conduct a public hearing and render its decision on GPAI3-003.

Link for General Plan Amendment 13-003