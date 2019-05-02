Alert from Bella Vista Water District

PG&E’s is implementing its Community Wildfire Safety Program to provide precautionary measures to help reduce the risk of wildfires. One element of the program, called a “Public Safety Power Shutoff,” electricity will be turned off when extreme fire danger “red flag” conditions are forecasted. On April 12, 2019, PG&E notified the District that with the expansion of the Public Safety Power Shutoff Program to include “tier 2” zones, all of the District’s accounts are subject to multiple day shutoffs during Public Safety Power Shutoff events. The Public Safety Power Shutoff program now includes all electric lines that pass through high fire threat areas including both distribution and transmission. While customers in high fire threat areas are more likely to be affected, a public safety power outage could impact any of the more than 5 million customers who receive electric service from PG&E due to the interconnected nature of the electric grid. See Fact Sheet Attached and Visit: www.pge.com/wildfiresafety

While some water agencies with water supply sources upslope of their service area are able to utilize gravity for pressurized water delivery, the District pumps water from the Sacramento River or from groundwater wells and then pumps the water again to boost the pressure into different pressure zones. As such, the District is highly reliant upon the power grid to provide energy for pumping. Unlike power outages that may occur during the winter from storms when irrigation demands and water use is low, outages for multiple days during “red flag” conditions presents a worst case scenario as those conditions coincide with high irrigation demands and water use!

At their meeting on April 22, 2019, the Board of Director’s authorized expenditures in order to install backup generators at five locations to ensure reliable water service in preparation of anticipated outages. The District will make every effort to provide continuous water service during outage events. However, pressures may be reduced and outdoor water use may be restricted during power outage events depending on the expected outage duration and other circumstances.

Affected residential PG&E customers should receive mailed notifications informing them of the Public Safety Power Shutoff Program and are encouraged to prepare for power outages lasting several days. To receive advanced notifications from PG&E, customers should update their contact information in order to receive text and emailed notifications. District customers can subscribe to our website in order to receive text or emailed messages whenever we are notified of a power outage event at https://www.bvwd.org.

