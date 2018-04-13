12th Annual Dancing with the Stars Shasta County Style Presented by PrimeLending

One SAFE Place (OSP) today named its cast for the 12th Annual Dancing with the Stars Shasta County Style set for June 23rd at the Cascade Theatre. The charity also announced that PrimeLending is the marquee sponsor this year.

Executive Director Angela Jones said, “We are so excited by this year’s event. We have a tremendous cast, and we are honored to have a sponsor of this magnitude. PrimeLending’s sponsorship elevates the event’s status both as an entertainment venue and also as a fundraising opportunity to assist those in the community who have been traumatized by abuse.”

PrimeLending’s Sabrina Schmitt commented, “PrimeLending loves our Redding Community, and we believe family is the heart of a community, One Safe Place gives families a place to start again when they have been through the trauma of domestic violence. Just knowing there is a safe place to go and resources to move forward can make all the difference.” This year’s participants include: Melissa Ahern of Sun Oaks Tennis Club dancing with James Alspach; Nicole Broulliard of Blue Shield dancing with show veteran Jordan Stevens; Logan Kane of Results Radio Q97 dancing with show veteran Shelbie Floyd; Maggie McGrath of Real Living Real Estate Professionals dancing with Aaron Williams; Jack Potter, Jr. Chairman of Redding Rancheria Tribal Council, dancing solo; and Sabrina Schmitt of PrimeLending dancing with show veteran Josiah Moran.

Each of the local stars will compete for votes from the community earned through fundraising, with the top vote-getter (fundraiser) walking away as the Champion of the 12th Annual Dancing with the Stars Shasta County Style presented by PrimeLending. Meanwhile, each pair or individual dancer also goes through a rigorous practice schedule to earn the coveted Judges’ Choice trophy which is awarded to the team who earns the highest style and technical marks during the event, and the audience’s votes will determine the People’s Choice trophy. Voting is open online at OSPShasta.org

The 12th Annual Dancing with the Stars Shasta County Style Presented by PrimeLending will take place at the Cascade Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 23rd. For more information, visit the One SAFE Place website at OSPShasta.org or call 530-244-0118.

About One Safe Place The vision of One SAFE Place is a community free of domestic and sexual abuse, and we work to provide intervention and safety to those affected by domestic and sexual abuse. One Safe Place offers emergency shelter and co-locates a variety of other services at our Client Service Center through a multi-disciplinary team of professionals, offering help for victims of all forms of family violence, child abuse and elder abuse.