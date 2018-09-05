On Sept. 4, 2018, members of the board of directors of Search and Rescue Teams of Shasta County, Inc.presented a check for $5,000 to Miriam Leal, Program Associate with the Shasta Regional Community Foundation. This money, supported by matching funds from Redding Bank of Commerce, will be applied in support of the Carr Fire Reconstruction Fund.

Shasta County Search and Rescue Teams Inc. is a nonprofit corporation formed to support volunteer search and rescue efforts in Shasta County, California, through the office of the Sheriff. Equal funds raised in this event will be used in support of training and equipment for volunteer members of the search and rescue teams of Shasta County.

Volunteers from various Shasta County search and rescue teams, in addition to their regular duties, selflessly volunteered to support law enforcement in performing emergency evacuations on the night of August July 25-26 when the Carr fire spread into the communities of Shasta, Keswick and portions of west Redding. Members of the mounted posse donated their time and equipment to help rescue livestock from areas threatened by the fire.

The money was collected during a fundraiser initiated by Dan Arbuckle, owner of Headwaters Kayak in Lodi, California. Mr. Arbuckle, who has roots in Shasta County conceived the idea, and with support of his paid staff collected thousands of dollars worth of items for a raffle held at Lodi Lake on August 12, 2018. Mr. Arbuckle also donated the proceeds from that day’s rental of kayaks and equipment to dozens of paddlers who attended the event.

This effort was also made possible by the strong support of Headwaters Adventure Company of Redding, owners Joe and Terri Arbuckle and Bryan Anondsen. Terri Arbuckle canvassed the community and captured donations for the raffle from hotels, businesses and Turtle Bay Museum to help in attracting tourism back to Shasta County from central California. Bryan Anondsen serves as the Team Leader for the Shasta County Search and Rescue Ground Team while also running a private business.

Attached is an image of the check presentation today at Redding Bank of Commerce, by Tess Mesisinger, Marketing Coordinator, Redding Bank of Commerce

Pictured along the front row are Sheriff Tom Bosenko, SCSAR Teams Board Member Tanis Boucher (Shasta County Mounted Posse); Albert Sanchez, (Ground Team – Mountain Bike Unit), Alan Foster, Treasurer, SCSAR Teams (Ground Team – Mountain Bike Unit), Miriam Leal; Jim Lindquist, President, SCSAR Teams (Ground Team – Mountain Bike Unit). Center rear row—Joe and Terri Arbuckle, Dustin Warren, Shasta County S.O. Service Officer and SAR liaison; and Bryan Anondsen (Ground Team Leader), flanked by members of the management and staff of Redding Bank of Commerce.