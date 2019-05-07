On Monday, May 6, 2019, the 24-HR Palo Cedro ARCO group, a subcommittee of Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth, met for a third town hall meeting at Gather Church with approximately 40 concerned community members to discuss and debate in opposition for the proposed 24-hour gas station developments.

PROPOSE PROJECT The project is 1.6 acres, located on the south end of Skycrest Way in Palo Cedro, south of Chevron. As of Oct. 2017, the proposed project consists of 3,180 sq. ft. AM/PM mini market; two separate 1,500 sq. ft. quick service restaurants (one with a drive-thru); 12-position fueling station; and a drive-thru carwash. The group has been informed as of Jan. 18, 2019, the fueling stations have been reduced from 12 pumps to nine and now currently at six pumps.

Event organizer Elaina Tupper said of the event, “ ‘VERY successful “Oppose PC 24-hour Arco,’ ” meeting last night! We had several first-time attendees and a voluntary donation to our cause from Fritz’s Auto Repair!”

“Topics of research were offered, and nearly all were signed up for! If you want to help but don’t have the time to tackle a research topic alone, call me and we can pair you up with someone to help them when you can—every little bit helps! A big “thank you” to Gather Church for coming to our rescue with a meeting place! They were unbelievably hospitable! Really proud to live in this little community where people care about it and each other!”

The subcommittee will hold another meeting slated for 5:30 p.m. on May 20, 2019, at GoodTimes Pizza in Palo Cedro. All concerned citizens and friends of Palo Cedro are welcome to attend to offer and exchange ideas and in hope to recruit help and to form more committee members.

Contact information: EMAIL: No24hourarcoinpc@gmail.com ; CALL or TEXT 530-209-444 or 530-949-5010; Facebook Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth