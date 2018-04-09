On April 8, 2018, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to an area of the Sacramento River, south of Knighton Road in Redding, California for a death investigation. The remains of an adult male were found in the water at that location.

The decedent was positively identified as 37-year-old Robert Cecil Montgomery of Umatilla, Oregon. The decedent’s next-of-kin was notified and a postmortem examination has been scheduled. This reported death remains under investigation by the Shasta County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office; therefore, anyone with information surrounding this incident is encouraged to contact the Deputy Coroner Investigator Spear by calling (530) 225-5551.