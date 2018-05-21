On May 19, 2018, at approximately 9:00 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to the Gooseneck Cove Campground on Lake Shasta near Lakehead, California regarding a person found unresponsive. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 21-year-old Dylan Baker Pietrs of Denver, Colorado. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.