Shasta County residents who know someone at risk for an opioid overdose are encouraged to attend an upcoming event that could help them save a life.

Partnership HealthPlan of California and Aegis Treatment Centers are co-sponsoring a Narcan education and distribution session at 6 p.m. April 30 at the Redding Library, 1100 Parkview Ave.

Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, is a medication that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses and overdose. The U.S. Surgeon General recently issued an advisory on naloxone, stating that “knowing how to use naloxone and keeping it within reach can save a life” and emphasizing the importance of naloxone in confronting the nation’s opioid epidemic.

At the April 30 event in Redding, Dr. Candy Stockton, an addiction specialist who provides care at Shasta Community Health Center, will discuss overdose and offer instruction on how to use Narcan properly. Dr. Christy Porter, a pharmacist with CVS Pharmacy, will provide a Narcan kit to interested participants. (Both doctors are available for interviews.)

About Partnership HealthPlan of California (PHC)

PHC is a nonprofit community-based health care organization that contracts with the state to administer Medi-Cal benefits. PHC provides quality health care to over 560,000 Medi-Cal members in 14 Northern California counties – Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Marin, Mendocino, Modoc, Napa, Shasta, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Trinity, and Yolo.

About Aegis Treatment Centers

Aegis is the largest outpatient center in California for heroin and opioid painkiller addiction. Aegis has more than 30 clinics across California, including one in Redding, which provide medical support, therapists, counselors, and patient groups all under one roof.