Visit our Registration page for more info.
Spring Season Registration Dates
- Online registration, now – January 31st
- Goodtimes Pizza, Wednesday, January 15th, 6PM – 8PM
- Goodtimes Pizza, Saturday, January 26th, 10AM – Noon
- Goodtimes Pizza, Wednesday, January 30th, 6PM – 8PM
The last day to register for Spring 2019 is January 31st
Registration Forms
The following registration forms are required:
TWO (2) complete applications
COPY of government-issued BIRTH CERTIFICATE (no hospital or church certificate)
PHOTO 1″x1″ of player (no hats or sunglasses)
PAYMENT for the correct fee (see table ONLINE)
Mail-in Registration
1) Download the Membership Form
2) Print and Fill out the Membership Form
3) Make a copy of completed Membership Form and player’s Birth Certificate
4) Send both Membership Forms, copy of Birth Certificate, 1’x1′ photo of player, and check for PCYSO for the correct amount to:
PCYSO
P.O. Box 68
Palo Cedro, CA 96073