On Thursday, March 29, 2018, officers from the Redding Police Department, using grant funding provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), conducted an alcohol enforcement detail. The operation consisted of both a shoulder tap and a minor decoy operation at various businesses around Redding.

During the shoulder tap operation, eight citizens appropriately declined to buy alcohol for the minor that solicited them. However, one individual, Gregory Alan White (33 years of Redding), was arrested after purchasing beer for the minor. White was found to be on CDC Parole for sex offenses involving a minor. He was booked at the Shasta County Jail for a violation of his parole and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Ten businesses were also contacted during the minor decoy operation. Three clerks sold alcohol to the minor. David Eugene Lambert Jr (25 years of Shasta Lake City), a clerk at Valero, located at 5150 Churn Creek Road, was cited for selling alcohol to a minor. Francis Patrick Kennedy (31 years of Redding), working at the Shell gas station, located at 2998 Churn Creek Road, was cited for selling alcohol to a minor. Jimi Ray Krieger (23 years of Shasta Lake City) working at Chevron, located at 4746 Churn Creek Road, was also cited for selling alcohol to a minor.

Businesses are urged to check the identification of anyone attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages. Citizens are encouraged to refuse to purchase alcohol for people they do not know.