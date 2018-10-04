On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 9:18 am, deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 30000 block of Jackson Lane, Montgomery Creek, California, for the report of an extensive burglary where numerous firearms, tools and vehicles were stolen. While en route, deputies were informed a stolen ATV was located on the side of Hwy 299 East near Bakus Lane in Montgomery Creek, California.

When deputies arrived at the ATV, they learned the victim’s boyfriend and a friend confronted two adult males who were attempting to load the stolen ATV into their Toyota pick-up. One of the males was positively identified as Michael Leon Vandolah (age 61). Vandolah and the other male claimed ownership of the ATV and became argumentative towards the boyfriend and friend. The boyfriend told the two males that he intended to contact law enforcement and Vandolah and the other male fled in a Toyota pick-up registered to Vandolah. After chasing the vehicle for approximately five miles, westbound on Hwy 299 East, the boyfriend said the passenger jumped from Vandolah’s moving vehicle and Vandolah drove away from the Round Mountain area. Deputies were unable to locate Vandolah or the other male.

At approximately 3:15 pm, deputies received information from a resident, who lives in the Round Mountain area, that he found fresh tire tracks on his property traveling up a hill into a wooded area. Deputies responded to the area and located the Toyota pick-up with Vandolah hiding inside. Vandolah was taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and property that was stolen from the original burglary.

Vandolah is on active parole for a possession of a controlled substance conviction. Vandolah has an extensive criminal history and has been arrested twenty–five times in Shasta County. Vandolah was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked on a 3056 PC- Parole Violation, 496(a) PC- Possession of Stolen Property, 496D(a) PC- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and 11377(a) H&S- Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the other male. He is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, about 5’11”, bald with tattoos on his back and arms, and around 180 pounds. If the public has any information about the male’s identity or this case, they are encouraged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office day or night at (530)245-6540.