The Shasta County Connection—5-23-19

One of the highlights of the last week was attending the Step-Up Graduation 2019 at Shasta College. This program is a collaboration of many Shasta County partners (sheriff’s office, probation, Community Corrections Partnership, Good News Rescue Mission, etc.) who bring offenders from the criminal justice system and facilitate their ability to attend college, develop skills and enter the workplace as productive citizens. This year the Keynote Speaker was Chef Jeff Henderson, a renowned chef and author, who spent ten years in federal prison. His story of turning his life around and becoming a success was extremely moving and inspirational. There were a record 36 graduates at this ceremony and I certainly hope that this will be a new beginning for the graduates and their families.

The Exchange Club of Redding held the 15th Annual Firefighter and EMT of the Year Awards and it was my privilege to assist congratulating this year’s recipients and hand out certificates. I want to make special mention of Nicholas Mangum from the Millville Volunteer Fire Department, Robert May from the Burney Fire Protection district, Dan Ramirez of the McArthur Volunteer Fire Department and Matthew Walsh (EMT) from the Burney Fire Protection District who were recognized. As summer approaches, we are aware of the large role they play in each of their individual communities. Thank you for a job well done.

It was Redding Rodeo Week last week. Jim and I made a feeble attempt to attend the Redding Rodeo in the rain. But after an hour of intermittent downpours, we gave up. I’m impressed with the tenacity of the rodeo participants to compete in such conditions. It will be a rodeo to remember. The Pancake Breakfast the following morning in Redding feeds record crowds and is put on by the Asphalt Cowboys. I was amazed at the number of families that showed up before school. The community always enjoys the breakfast and it is a big part of the week’s activities.

I recently was asked to serve on the Shasta Health Assessment and Redesign Collaborative (SHARC) and attended a meeting at Mercy Hospital. This group addresses the health needs of Shasta County and does an excellent job of networking to bring positive change in the health community. I am certain I will be reporting some significant work done by this group in my columns.

On May 18th the Parkville Cemetery board and interested family members of those buried in the Parkville Cemetery showed up for our annual clean-up day. This pioneer cemetery was established in 1863 and has some of the oldest burials in Shasta County onsite. With no irrigation for the cemetery, we mow, weed eat and rake to remove any grass and debris for the year. We conclude the day with a potluck and many discussions about the history of the local area. If you are looking for an interesting outing, come visit the cemetery some day.

The Shasta District Fair’s Buyer Dinner was held at the Anderson Fairgrounds and as a strong supporter of 4-H and FFA, Jim and I enjoyed the meal and seeing many old friends. I had the opportunity to visit with the Anderson High School Ag Teacher and reminded him that 2019 marks 50 years for females to be members of the FFA program. In 1969 I was one of a handful of girls who lobbied to allow females to join the FFA program. It was a rather controversial issue at the time, but it became official as the assembly voted in favor of females being allowed to participate in FFA activities. That year I was the first and only female to show animals at the Cal Expo-State Fair and at Cow Palace. When I see how much girls have contributed to this organization, it makes me very proud to have been a part of that change 50 years ago.

I was honored to present the proclamation, which designated June 2, 2019, as “Airport Day” in Shasta County. The Eastern Shasta County Sheriff’s Flying Posse puts on this event and Ross Jones from Fall River Mills was in attendance at our board meeting to receive the proclamation. I would like to invite everyone in Shasta County to join the 72nd Airport Day in Fall River for a great pancake breakfast and lots of vintage, antique and modern aircraft to see. I hope to see many of you there.

Shasta County’s Fire Chief presented his annual report to the Board of Supervisors at our last meeting. The last year was a difficult one for Shasta County with all of the significant fire events we experienced. I did take note of the 51 volunteers listed in the report who had ten years or more of service, 34 were from District 3. I would like to highlight three individuals from District 3 that have served for 40 years or more. John Parrish from Old Station, Tom Fields from Palo Cedro and Richard Hathaway from Hat Creek have served their communities well. Congratulations to all of you for your commitment to protecting the lives and property of your communities.

If any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor