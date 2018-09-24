ONE MORE LIFE TO SAVE – A YOUNG STALLION WHO IS BLIND IN ONE EYE. HE NEEDS YOUR HELP TONIGHT!, and then our trailer will be full.

By Palomino Armstrong,

We (YOU) SAVED ALL four of the Yakima foals. One of them already has a potential adopter and thankfully the other three will be heading to one of our favorite “partners”, whom we work with every year and who is not only an angel, but an excellent “foal mama”. So ALL these are safe and will shortly be off of our feed bill as well. (We will be helping out with a small care package, but Dannielle will be saving the rescue a great deal of time and money and find the WA babies their perfect forever home.)

We were able to commit to save three horses, two donkey stallions, a mini and one heavily pregnant donkey mama. (The other two we were originally trying to save were lucky and found other homes.)

However, we have ONE MORE we NEED TO SAVE ASAP! He is a stallion, who is blind in one eye and needs to stay out of the slaughter pipeline. We always try to pull a few stallions no matter where we are as they often have so little chance to be saved.

We have most of the kids paid for, but sadly my truck is in the shop to the tune of about $1500. (We have already put over 30,000?? miles on her this year, and she is running strong but needed some new seals and a couple of repairs to avoid a major one). We just paid $443 to the vet in WA to get the health certificates and Coggins test so the 4 can go to their new homes, and we need a bit more funding to pull off saving the stallion and to keep the rescues, new saves and deliveries on the road.

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SAVING ALL THESE LIVES. LET’S MAKE SURE WE CAN ADD THIS YOUNG, PARTIALLY BLIND STALLION TO THE HAPPY LIST!

BELOW:

You can go to gofundme You can go to Paypal if you would like to help these horses.

You can donate via check at:

Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, 295 Old Hwy 40 East, # 190 Golconda, NV 89414 You can also donate via credit card by calling Palomino at 530-339-1458.

