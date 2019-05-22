The Shasta Family YMCA was overwhelmed by the dedication and persistence of one 4th grade girl in her efforts to return to YMCA Camp McCumber this summer.

Caitlin and her mom walked into the YMCA with a pencil box full of change and a large wad of cash to reserve her spot to attend YMCA Camp McCumber this summer. Our Member Services team was floored by this girl’s tenacity. Caitlin spent the past year saving up birthday money and working hard to do chores around the house to raise the $223 of hard earned money!

The chores included cleaning up after 20+ animals in their family’s house, mostly rescue cats. One of the newer cats in the household was a 4-month old kitten who has rescued from the Camp Fire in Paradise. She is now thriving thanks to the love and care Caitlin and her family provides.

YMCA Member Services Supervisor, Rudy Saenz expressed that this was, “the most encouraging thing I’ve seen a young child do. Her eyes were huge and you could tell how excited she was when she opened her pencil box full of dollars and change that she had been saving the past year.”

It’s an inspiration to see motivated youth taking action and working hard to earn things they really want. Y camps are about discovery… exploring nature, finding new talents, trying new activities, gaining independence, and making lasting friendships and memories. Kids learn respect for their fellow campers, for their own abilities, and for the natural beauty of the area. Y staff makes sure campers have the opportunities for positive growth and development.

Some kids do not have the opportunity to go to camp; some are not afforded the opportunity to earn and save money. The Shasta Family YMCA works side-by-side with our neighbors to ensure everyone, regardless of age, income or background has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. The Y offers need-based program assistance for camp and our goal this summer is to provide this assistance for:

15 youth to Camp McCumber, 1-week resident camp

70 youth from foster care to Camp Horizon, 1-week specialized resident camp at Camp McCumber

40 sessions of summer day camp

Help us rally around children in our community who are in need of positive experiences, supportive environments and healthy activities during the summer. Your contribution can provide that for a child in foster care and other children in need! When you support the Shasta Family YMCA, your gift directly helps young people achieve their potential and have a summer they will remember for a lifetime!

