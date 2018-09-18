By Palomino Armstrong,

911 ANOTHER URGENT CALL… As Matt was driving me home from surgery, we received an emergency call from the Shipper in WA. four babies need your help!

As we are the ONLY rescue he works with, it is up to us to save their lives. They literally have NOWHERE ELSE to go. They are possibly 5 or 6 months old, and it only takes 400 pounds to get them on the slaughter truck (or at least that is what I have been told).

So instead of staying home taking care of me for the next 5 days or so, Matt will be dropping me off tomorrow, picking up his truck from the shop and heading to WA to save these babies, (IF we can raise funds to bail, vet and bring them home to safety).

We so appreciate the donations y’all have sent to save the horses we were already working on, and thanks to your generosity we were able to secure the safety of 4 of them. Thankfully the palomino and the heavily bred mare were saved by someone else, so we were able to save a gelding ready to ship, the badly beat up horse, one of the donkeys and the branded mustang mare. We are hoping to save more, but it will depend on funding.

But that rescue is on hold, as this is truly a “now” emergency and we have to make sure we do what we can to keep these guys safe.

These babies desperately need your help to save them, and that requires funding, as WE ARE THE ONLY THING BETWEEN THEM AND THE DEADLY TRUCK. Once again, we will be running on faith, as I know that God put them in front of us and it certainly was not to let them die.

So please help us once again, and let’s bring these kids to safety.

Thank you as always, for your love and support for these horses.

BELOW:

Three of the kids safe and waiting to be picked up. Luckily the Palomino and the heavily bred mare were saved by others.