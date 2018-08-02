On August 1, 2018, about 10:59 P.M., a witness reported nearly being struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 pick up near the intersection of Vienna Way and Crispin Way. The witness then saw the Ford side-swipe a parked 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 pick up and stop. The driver, Sean D. Vinson, 51 years, of Redding, got out and looked at the damage. He then got back into his pick up and left the scene without attempting to contact the owner. A short time later the witness saw the Ford return and hit a curb before stopping in the area. Witnesses removed the keys from the pick up due to the fact Vinson was extremely intoxicated and to prevent him from leaving the scene again.

Officers responded and began an investigation. Vinson stated he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision and he was not injured. Vinson was also found to be on court probation for a prior DUI conviction and was required to have an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) installed in his vehicle. An inspection of Vinson’s pick up revealed the IID was installed; however, it had been disabled.

The Redding Police Department DUI Specialist conducted a DUI investigation and Vinson was placed under arrest. A chemical test at the scene revealed Vinson’s blood alcohol level was four times the limit for driving a vehicle. Due to the IID being disabled in his vehicle, the pick up was towed from the location and placed on a 30-day hold. In the pick up, officers located loaded firearms and an open container of alcohol.

Vinson was transported to the Shasta County jail where he was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC over a .08%, hit and run, disabling an ignition interlock device, possession of loaded firearms in a vehicle, and a violation of his probation.