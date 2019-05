The Old Time Fiddlers Jam And Open Mic from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Location: 22037 Old Forty-four Drive, Palo Cedro California

On May 19, 2019, the Fiddlers will be hosting a circle jam at the Palo Cedro Community Hall starting at 1:00 p.m. following by open mic at 2:00.

On May 15, 2019, a CD Release and Tour Kickoff Concert for The Alldrins will be at Redding First Church of the Nazarene on Bechelli, 7 pm.

