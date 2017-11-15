MONTHLY OLD TIME FIDDLERS JAM, CONCERT & OPEN MIC

The Old Time Fiddlers will be hosting a Free Concert featuring “The Shooting Stars” back again by popular demand, followed by Open Mic at the Palo Cedro Community Hall (formerly the Millville Grange) this Sunday, November 19, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., 22037 Old Forty-Four Drive, Palo Cedro, CA.



The “Shooting Stars” are a talented group of young girls ranging in ages from 9-12 years old. They play guitars and fiddles and sing in beautiful harmonies. They’ve been playing music together for approximately a year, performing gospel tunes as well as old favorites such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “San Antonio Rose,” and “Tennessee Waltz”.