79th HAPPY VALLEY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL.
Sat/Sun, June 1st & 2nd, 2019
Sat 9 AM – 5 PM, Sun 10 AM – 4 PM

Come and enjoy a fun and entertaining day at the 79th Happy Valley Strawberry Festival,  9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m,. Sat, June 1st and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sun., June 2nd. Admission and parking are free.

The California State Old Time Fiddlers Association District 6 will be providing the music for this event.

DAY       TIME        BAND

Saturday:
10:00 am   “Sound Check Band”
10:30 am    Pat and Melissa
11:15 am    Major 7th Solo
12:30 pm    The Locals
2:00 pm      North State Fiddlers

Sunday:
10:00 am    Senior Moments & Kyla
11:15 am    Mock Contest
12:00 am    Shooting Stars
12:30 pm    The Stilts
2:00 pm      North State Fiddlers

For more information and directions visit:
https://www.happyvalleystrawberryfestival.com/festival/strawberry-festival/