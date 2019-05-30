79th HAPPY VALLEY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL.

Sat/Sun, June 1st & 2nd, 2019

Sat 9 AM – 5 PM, Sun 10 AM – 4 PM

Come and enjoy a fun and entertaining day at the 79th Happy Valley Strawberry Festival, 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m,. Sat, June 1st and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sun., June 2nd. Admission and parking are free.

The California State Old Time Fiddlers Association District 6 will be providing the music for this event.

DAY TIME BAND

Saturday:

10:00 am “Sound Check Band”

10:30 am Pat and Melissa

11:15 am Major 7th Solo

12:30 pm The Locals

2:00 pm North State Fiddlers

Sunday:

10:00 am Senior Moments & Kyla

11:15 am Mock Contest

12:00 am Shooting Stars

12:30 pm The Stilts

2:00 pm North State Fiddlers

For more information and directions visit:

https://www.happyvalleystrawberryfestival.com/festival/strawberry-festival/