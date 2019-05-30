79th HAPPY VALLEY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL.
Sat/Sun, June 1st & 2nd, 2019
Sat 9 AM – 5 PM, Sun 10 AM – 4 PM
Come and enjoy a fun and entertaining day at the 79th Happy Valley Strawberry Festival, 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m,. Sat, June 1st and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sun., June 2nd. Admission and parking are free.
The California State Old Time Fiddlers Association District 6 will be providing the music for this event.
DAY TIME BAND
Saturday:
10:00 am “Sound Check Band”
10:30 am Pat and Melissa
11:15 am Major 7th Solo
12:30 pm The Locals
2:00 pm North State Fiddlers
Sunday:
10:00 am Senior Moments & Kyla
11:15 am Mock Contest
12:00 am Shooting Stars
12:30 pm The Stilts
2:00 pm North State Fiddlers
For more information and directions visit:
https://www.happyvalleystrawberryfestival.com/festival/strawberry-festival/