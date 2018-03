52nd California State Old Time Fiddle & Picking Championships

NOTE:

The Old Time Fiddlers Jam, Concert and Open Mic held at the Palo Cedro Community Hall, March 18th, 2018 has been canceled due to the 52nd California State Old Time Fiddle & Picking Championships in Oroville CA.

So come join them in Oroville for this great event and listen to some great old time fiddling and picking. For more information visit: http://csotfa.org/