Upcoming Events and Cancellations

Manton Apple Festival, October 6th, 2018

The California State Old Time Fiddlers Association District 6 will be providing the entertainment for the Manton Apple Festival October 6th 2018. Get there early, pies go fast. Free admission and parking. 9:30 – 10:45 Down Home String Band

11:00 – 12:15 Major 7th

12:30 – 1:45 Loosely Strung

2:00 – 3:15 The Mountain Messengers For more information on the Manton Apple Festival and directions visit: https://www.mantonapple.com/ For more information on the bands, photos and band bio’s visit:

https://www.mantonapple.com/li ve-entertainment/ The sound system provided by the CSOTFA DISTRICT 6

The Oaksong Society SPOOK HANDY- Saturday, October 6 Carrying Forward The Traditions Of Pete Seeger And Woody Guthrie

http://spookhandy.com/wp/

Tickets for all concerts are available now at The Music Connection, 3086 Bechelli Lane, Redding. Phone 530-223-2040. Tickets are also available online at www.brownpapertickets.com (search by artist name, Oaksong, Pilgrim, Pilgrim Congregational, or Pilgrim Congregational Church) and any remaining tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $25 general admission or $10 for students 18 years and under with a valid Student ID. All concerts begin at 8:00 pm and the door opens at 7:15 p.m.

Additional information is at www.oaksongs.org and on The Oaksong Society For Preservation Of Way Cool Music fFacebookpage.

The Old Time Fiddlers Jam, Concert and Open Mic Cancelled

The Old Time Fiddlers, Jam, Concert and Open Mic scheduled for October 7th 2018 at the St. James Lutheran Church has been cancelled due to Heritage Day at McArthur-Burney Falls State Park.

Heritage Day at McArthur-Burney Falls State Park October 7th 2018 7th

The California State Old Time Fiddlers Association District 6 will be providing the entertainment at Heritage Day, McAthur-Burney Falls State Park. Noon to 4:00 p.m. Free admission and parking. For more information visit:

https://www.burneyfallspark.or g/news—events.html

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 7: THE 7TH ANNUAL CALIFORNIA BANJO EXTRAVAGANZA, again at the Trinity United Methodist Church at 5th and Flume Sts. in Chico. Doors open at 6:15 pm, Concert at 7 pm. Tickets will be available at the Music Connection in mid-October: $20 general, $18 for CBA members. $2 more at the door. For more information, please email at the above email address, or call me at 530-894-1449.