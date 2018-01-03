St. James Lutheran Church, 2500 Shasta View, Redding, California, Sunday, January 7th 2018 .

The Jamming starts at 1:00 p.m. with a free Old Time Fiddle & Bluegrass Concert featuring “Matthew Songmaker and December Bicyclists” Matthew is attending the East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN and is home on semester break. Performance at 2:00 p.m.

Bring your friends. You don’t want to miss this performance.

Open Mic will follow the concert. This event usually shuts down at about 4:00 p.m.

Matthew Songmaker (born February 12, 1999) is a musician who calls the small Northern California town of Red Bluff his home. He is 18 years old. His ethnic background includes Yupik (Eskimo) and Thai. He traces his roots back to Alaska. He has opened for country legends Clint Black, Mark Chestnutt and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. He is a student in the Bluegrass Program at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Among his achievements are winning the hot fiddle and waltz categories at the Western Open. Besides the fiddle, he is quite comfortable playing the guitar, mandolin, banjo, standup bass and other instruments. He also sings and has written a lot of his own material. In addition to bluegrass, he plays a variety of Americana music, including country, traditional rock, blues and gospel.

He frequently plays with his band the December Bicyclists while in California and is a member of several bands in Tennessee. Songmaker began performing at the age of 12 and has played venues all over Northern California, Oregon and Nevada as well as Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.