Video of Civil War Re-enactment at Old Bella Vista Days
This weekend the Bella Vista Volunteer Fire Company pulled off an amazing job by hosting a two-day event—Old Bella Vista Days. The event continues at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday with more fun featuring a chili feed, music, and cornhole tournament with easy parking on both sides of the highway.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, the day began with an amazing breakfast cooked and served by the volunteer firefighters. Guests could saunter across the highway to view old classic cars at Dry Creek Station parking lot while their owners shimmied the morning rainwater off the gorgeous cars and/or purchased raffle tickets for many wonderful prizes.
The community thoroughly enjoyed the historical event that provides so much entertainment and first-hand history lessons for all ages. With all the time and hard work it takes for an event like this, we the community hope will continue for years to come.