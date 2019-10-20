Video of Civil War Re-enactment at Old Bella Vista Days

This weekend the Bella Vista Volunteer Fire Company pulled off an amazing job by hosting a two-day event—Old Bella Vista Days. The event continues at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday with more fun featuring a chili feed, music, and cornhole tournament with easy parking on both sides of the highway.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the day began with an amazing breakfast cooked and served by the volunteer firefighters. Guests could saunter across the highway to view old classic cars at Dry Creek Station parking lot while their owners shimmied the morning rainwater off the gorgeous cars and/or purchased raffle tickets for many wonderful prizes.

Those attending could also stay on the fire station side of the highway to meander through the many booths from the informational, crafts, or gently used items. Or, guests could get involved with a game of horseshoes, sample dutch oven goodies, watch a live black smither forging iron, watch a wooden bear carved with a chainsaw, get a horse-drawn carriage ride, watch a civil war re-enactment, or purchase food from various venues while listening to live music (by Mary Ann Coty) and cowboy poet. Kids had plenty of entertaining things to do too. They could get their face painted, ride a pony or horse, paint a pumpkin and make fun crafts.During the later hours, guests were treated to live bands from “3 Mile Road” and “California Country.”

The community thoroughly enjoyed the historical event that provides so much entertainment and first-hand history lessons for all ages. With all the time and hard work it takes for an event like this, we the community hope will continue for years to come.