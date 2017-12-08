On Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at 2:07 a.m. officers with the Redding Police Department were dispatched for a report of a domestic violence incident at 2604 Wilson Ave, Apt #3, in Redding after a female victim reported she was slapped by her live in boyfriend, identified as Vernchoy Saechao, 22 years old. Upon arrival officers met with the Victim in the parking area near the fourplex apartments. The Victim reported Saechao was believed to be inside the residence. The Victim reported Saechao had been drinking alcohol throughout the evening and was stabbing the walls of the interior of the residence with a knife. While the domestic violence incident was occurring there were other family members present inside the residence that included three young children; 3 years, 5 years and 8 years old.

Two officers made entry into the residence as one officer remained outside the area of the front door. As the two officers were inside Apt #3 attempting to locate Saechao, they heard noises behind them coming from the area of a sliding door that lead to an enclosed porch near the front door. The officer from outside alerted the two officers inside Apt #3 that a subject believed to be Saechao was running away.

As Saechao fled, he fired multiple rounds at the officers who were near the entry way of Apt #3. The officer who had remained outside returned fire, firing multiple rounds subsequently striking Saechao as he was in the parking area of the complex. Officers began CPR and lifesaving efforts on Saechao as Emergency Medical Personnel were requested to respond. Upon Emergency Medical Personnel’s arrival, additional lifesaving efforts were attempted, however Saechao died from his injuries on scene. None of the involved officers and no citizens were injured during the shooting.

The Shasta County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol was activated and assisting agencies responded to assist. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit took over the officer involved shooting investigation. Officers with CHP MAIT team assisted with the crime scene investigation.

Detectives, Investigators and Crime Scene Personnel are still processing the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses. During the initial crime scene investigation, a Glock 22, .40 caliber handgun was found next to Saechao. The magazine inside the Glock 22 was a high capacity magazine capable of holding 22 rounds. Two additional high capacity magazines capable of holding 15 rounds each were found with Saechao. Expended shell casings were found in the area of Saechao that were similar brand to the live rounds found in the Glock 22 handgun possessed by Saechao.

An autopsy for Saechao has been scheduled for Tuesday, 12/19/17. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit, 530-245-6135 or mcu@co.shasta.ca.us